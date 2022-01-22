Petaluma police seek man suspected of hit and run that injured one

Petaluma police are seeking a man suspected of a hit and run early Thursday morning on Lakeville Highway that left one person hospitalized, according to a Nixle report.

At about 1:31 a.m., police received a call about a red Nissan SUV that collided with a big rig tractor trailer at the intersection of Lakeville Highway and Pine View Way.

The crash injured the passenger of the big rig and caused 65 gallons of diesel to spill from the tractor trailer’s tank into the roadway.

The passenger was transported to a hospital. Lakeville Highway was closed for nearly three hours while authorities cleaned up the spill.

The man driving the SUV fled on foot before officers arrived, and they were unable to find him, police said.

He was described a white adult male with long hair.

Petaluma police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 707-778-4372.

