Petaluma police seek robbery suspects who took off with $46,000 in merchandise from Sunglass Hut

Petaluma police are looking for three women suspected of robbing a Sunglass Hut store and taking off with about $46,000 in merchandise, officials said.

The robbery happened about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the store on Petaluma Boulevard North, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

The three women threatened to harm an employee if the worker did not follow their commands, which included not calling police, authorities said.

One of the women demanded money from the cash register and the other two stole merchandise, police said.

The Petaluma Police Department posted surveillance camera images of the women in a Nixle alert and are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

The department is asking anyone with information about the case to contact Officer Cristian Zaragoza at 707-778-4372 or czarazoga@cityofpetaluma.org.

