Petaluma police seek to address long-parked vehicles

A specialized Petaluma police unit has given courtesy notices to 323 vehicles that look to be abandoned, issued 166 parking citations and towed 21 vehicles in a four-day effort that started in August.

The traffic unit’s Abandoned Vehicle Abate Program finished checking the entire city for vehicles that appear to be abandoned and other associated parking and vehicle code violations on Wednesday.

Police had received about 1,600 calls for service about abandoned vehicles between Jan. 1 and Oct. 30 this year. The officer in charge of abandoned vehicle abatement will follow up on the 323 abandoned vehicles given courtesy notices. By law, cars cannot be left parked on city streets for more than 72 hours.

As a result of these ongoing issues, the Sonoma County Abandoned Vehicle Abatement Program is offering all Petaluma residents an opportunity to have local police remove their old vehicles, boats or motorhomes removed free of charge. The vehicles can be parked on either public or private property.

Those who would like to participate must sign a “release of interest” document for the vehicle and must be the registered owner. Residents who are interested can call 707-776-3710 or email tharmon@cityofpetaluma.org..

To report an abandoned vehicle, call the department’s nonemergency line at 707-778-4373. For more information got to cityofpetaluma.org/abandoned-vehicle-abatement.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.