Petaluma police seeking suspect in attempted kidnapping

Petaluma police are looking for a man who is suspected in the attempted kidnapping of a three-year-old boy Thursday night near the city’s downtown area.

The Petaluma Police Department received a report of the incident at approximately 9:07 p.m., when a mother was walking with her young son in the area of Howard Street and Western Avenue, police said in a news release Friday morning. The woman reported she started feeling her son pull away from her, then looked to find the suspect grabbing her son’s wrist.

The mother immediately yelled at the suspect that she was going to call the police which then caused the suspect to release his hold on the child, police said. The suspect then ran across the street where he got into a vehicle and drove away.

The suspect was described as a heavyset, white male in his 40s, and was driving a white four-door sedan, last seen driving westbound on Western Avenue. He was described as smelling of alcohol.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or have video surveillance of the area are asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

