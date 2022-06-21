Petaluma police seize weapon stash from suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Petaluma police seized a stash of weapons, including a sword and an assault rifle, when they raided the home of a suspect in a hit-and-run crash last week, officials said.

Evan Weise, 22, was taken to a hospital and then booked into the Sonoma County Jail following the crash on June 11. He is suspected of DUI causing an injury, hit and run causing an injury, battery and assault on a police officer.

Detectives served a search warrant at Weise’s home on Seventh Street in Petaluma Friday as part of a follow-up investigation into the crash, police said.

They seized an AR-15 assault rifle that had no serial number, which is known as a “ghost gun.” It had a 200 round drum magazine. They also seized a 12-gauge shotgun, several other high-capacity magazines, ammunition, a sword and a handgun found in Weise’s vehicle, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Kentucky Street, according to Petaluma Police Department officials.

Weise, who was driving north on Kentucky in a gray BMW, “accelerated to a high rate of speed” and hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said in a news release.

Weise kept driving and hit a vehicle at the intersection of Kentucky and Washington streets before his BMW veered off the road and collided with a pole and a tree, police said.

People who witnessed the crash approached Weise in an effort to give him medical aid, but Weise punched one of the people trying to help him, police said.

When police arrived, Weise was uncooperative with officers who tried to take him into custody. The officers put him in a restraint device after he kicked one of them, according to police.

The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.