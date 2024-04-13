A San Francisco man suspected of driving a stolen semitruck in Petaluma led police on a chase before being arrested Thursday night, according to authorities.

Around 9:26 p.m., Petaluma Police Department officers responded to a report of a stolen semitruck carrying a 40-feet-long trailer in the area of North McDowell Boulevard and Professional Drive, the department said in a Nixle alert.

Officers spotted the truck headed north on North McDowell Boulevard at Transport Way and tried to pull over the driver, who was later identified as Glenn Hopkins, 41, of San Francisco.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.63915144541626&lat=38.25675910179057&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

However, Hopkins accelerated to approximately 30 to 35 mph.

Struggling to control the truck, he weaved across the roadway, striking the center median, “posing a significant public safety concern” the alert said. He would later run over a curb and a sidewalk, strike a tree and hit a road sign at Corona Road roundabout.

Hopkins continued south on Sonoma Mountain Parkway, ultimately turning onto Colombard Road and yielding in the area, according to police.

He was taken into custody without further incident and booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading of a police officer with wanton disregard for safety and a misdemeanor hit-and-run causing property damage.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter,) @alana_minkler.