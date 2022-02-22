Petaluma Police sound alarm after spate of DUI crashes

Amid a prolonged uptick in DUI arrests and crashes, Petaluma Police officials are sounding the alarm, warning residents of the dangers and potential consequences while highlighting efforts to bolster enforcement as the region emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department’s efforts to get the message across comes as police grapple with more than triple the number of DUI arrests in the first seven weeks of 2022 than the same time period last year.

The most recent spate of DUI arrests, including four in a single, 24-hour period, represents the type of surge not seen since before the coronavirus took hold in March 2020, Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said. And it could justify the recent hiring of two officers dedicated to enforcing DUI laws while also demonstrating quick results from those hires.

“I think that is contributing to it,” Lyons said, referencing stronger enforcement efforts as a potential cause for the recent surge. “I think things are opening up – we’re coming out of the pandemic stage, and people are out more often. We’ve had some good weather this winter…DUIs are up coming out of the last couple of years.”

Those numbers could yet increase, as Lyons confirmed Petaluma Police will soon roll out DUI checkpoints for the first time since scuttling the enforcement tool at the start of the pandemic to reduce contact with the public.

Lyons said the checkpoints act more as a deterrent than a way to boost DUI numbers, saying ‘that’s a good reminder not to drink and drive.”

A reminder appears in order. Through Monday, police made 34 DUI arrests, with 11 crashes and four injuries. The numbers greatly outpace those from last year, when police made 11 arrests and worked just five DUI crashes during the same time period.

In both time periods, Sonoma County was battling a surge of COVID-19 cases, but restrictions were much stronger at the beginning of 2021, when vaccines were just starting to be delivered. Late last week, the county marked its millionth vaccine dose as California leaders ushered in a new, endemic era in the coronavirus fight.

Petaluma Police, though, are warning residents that relaxed restrictions and nicer weather are no excuse for getting behind the wheel while impaired.

Drivers who are caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license, police say. And Petaluma Police have consistently called on motorists to plan ahead – to designate a sober driver or arrange a rideshare – ahead of trips out to drink alcohol.

Along with communication, Petaluma police are stepping up enforcement, including hiring two specialized DUI officers partially through increased city funding due to the voter-approved Measure U sales tax.

By Jan. 9 this year, the Petaluma Police Department had put both officers into rotation, comprising coverage seven days per week focusing on DUIs, as well as narcotics and traffic collisions, police said.

The effort to crack down on impaired drivers has included a host of recent Nixle alerts highlighting the problem, including one report of a woman who was arrested on suspicion of DUI twice two days.

Jillian Jimenez, 37, was arrested about noon Feb. 16 after police say she barreled her vehicle into the parking lot at Steamer Landing, smacked into a curb and exited the car disoriented. Jimenez was booked in Sonoma County Jail, but just 36 hours later, was again stopped in Petaluma after police say she nearly crashed head-on into a patrol vehicle driven by one of Petaluma’s new specialized DUI enforcement officers. She was subsequently arrested again.

Jimenez’s arrests preceded a dangerous weekend of DUI activity, including four arrests in little more than 24 hours, starting shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, when 29-year-old Petaluma resident Norberto Vasquez-Lopez was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI after a crash that injured a passenger in another vehicle. Lopez, who as driving with a suspended license and was on DUI probation, had a blood alcohol level of 0.17%, police say.

At 1:44 a.m. Saturday, Samuel Lopez, 26, of Rohnert Park, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. A half hour later, 24-year-old Cameron Park resident Jake McConnel suffered minor injuries after crashing his vehicle into a light pole at East Washington and Copeland streets. McConnell was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was arrested after his blood-alcohol level was determined to be 0.2%, according to police.

Then, at 3:33 p.m. Saturday, Rohnert Park resident Victor Sonato, 27, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police found him stopped in a lane of traffic on the Old Redwood Highway overcrossing. Sonato was driving on a suspended license from a prior DUI, and had expired tags, according to police.

The trend continued with a DUI-related crash Saturday night, Lyons said, followed by an arrest Monday morning involving a woman who was found to have a blood-alcohol content level of .31% - more than triple the legal limit – after the woman made a second morning trip to Taco Bell.

It’s been 10 months since Petaluma’s last fatal DUI crash, but the recent glut of DUI arrests and crashes has raised concern among police ranks.

“To have four crashes since late Thursday night is kind of alarming,” Lyons said. “I can’t recall seeing, obviously in the last couple of years, four crashes in a matter of five days.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.