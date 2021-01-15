Petaluma police still investigating woman who reported kidnapping attempt

Petaluma police are still investigating whether a Sonoma County social media influencer lied to officers about an attempted child kidnapping last month.

Police have found no evidence to support the woman’s report of a suspicious Dec. 7 encounter with a man and a woman at the Michaels craft store parking lot on North McDowell Boulevard, leading police to close their investigation into any potential kidnapping, Petaluma Police Special Services Division Lt. Ed Crosby said.

The incident drew widespread local and international media attention after the woman, identified by police as Katie Sorensen, detailed the alleged encounter in a pair of Instagram videos that reached a combined 4 million views before being removed from her account on Dec. 14.

“There hasn’t been evidence presented, that I’ve seen, that corroborates it’s a valid allegation,” Crosby said.

Police have turned their attention to the possibility that Sorensen fabricated her account of what happened, which is a crime, Crosby said.

Officers hope a pair of potential witnesses who were captured on nearby surveillance video at the time of the alleged attack come forward and speak to police, he added.

The pair, a woman and a man Crosby described as a senior citizen, were linked with a black minivan that was in the North McDowell Boulevard parking lot at the same time as Sorensen and the couple she accused, though police don’t know who they are, Crosby said.

In her videos, Sorensen mentioned two people, an elderly man and a woman that may have been his caretaker, who witnessed the incident, Crosby noted.

“I have reason to believe that there was in fact a senior citizen and a younger woman that were in that parking lot,” Crosby said. “Finding those two people would be important.”

Police would like to hear from any other witnesses who were in the area of the Michaels parking lot between 10 and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 as well, he said. None have come forward in the case thus far, he added.

The case garnered widespread attention about a week after the alleged attack, when Sorensen posted a pair of videos online claiming a couple had trailed her and her two children through the craft store, loudly describing her children to someone on the phone.

She said the couple then approached her in the parking lot in what she suspected was an attempt to grab a stroller with one of her children inside.

A Petaluma couple who were at the store the same morning — and who police publicly identified as persons of interest through video surveillance stills at the onset of their investigation — denied they attempted to abduct Sorensen’s kids and called her report to police racially motivated. None of the security footage from the store corroborated Sorensen’s account, police have said.

The couple, who are Latino, went to the store to pick up supplies for their Nativity scene, they said in a Dec. 18 news conference.

Messages sent to Sorensen via Instagram seeking comment were not returned as of Thursday afternoon.

Sadie and Eddie Martinez, the Petaluma couple who denied they made any attempt to abduct Sorensen’s children, declined to comment.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.