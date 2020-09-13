Petaluma police surround Wallace Court home
Petaluma police Sunday detained a man after an apparent standoff on a neighborhood street off Bodega Avenue.
Initial reports indicated police were trying to get someone to exit a house. Officials warned the public to stay away from Wallace Court near Oak Hill Park off Bodega Avenue.
“Petaluma Police Department is currently involved in a police activity in the area of Wallace Court and Oak Hill Park,” officials said on Twitter at1:01 p.m., adding “residents of the immediate area are requested to shelter in place.”
Nearly a dozen police patrol vehicles had responded to the scene with officers calling for someone to exit the house.
Police took one man into custody at the scene after a standoff of at least an hour.
No additional details were immediately available.
Please check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: