Petaluma police surround Wallace Court home

Petaluma police Sunday detained a man after an apparent standoff on a neighborhood street off Bodega Avenue.

Initial reports indicated police were trying to get someone to exit a house. Officials warned the public to stay away from Wallace Court near Oak Hill Park off Bodega Avenue.

“Petaluma Police Department is currently involved in a police activity in the area of Wallace Court and Oak Hill Park,” officials said on Twitter at1:01 p.m., adding “residents of the immediate area are requested to shelter in place.”

Nearly a dozen police patrol vehicles had responded to the scene with officers calling for someone to exit the house.

Police took one man into custody at the scene after a standoff of at least an hour.

No additional details were immediately available.

