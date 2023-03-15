Petaluma police to monitor high school campus, surrounding area following threats

The Petaluma Police Department will be walking the grounds of Petaluma High School and driving patrol vehicles on surrounding streets Wednesday following threats made against the school the day before.

Petaluma High School does not have designated school resource officers, so traffic patrol staff are being pulled to increase police presence around campus, Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano said Wednesday morning.

Six officers and one community service officer were at the school as of 8:30 a.m. The number of officers at and around the school will vary depending on Wednesday’s call volume elsewhere, police said.

The increased police presence is a result of two threats, one of violence against the school, that were posted in a shared Google Doc in a Tuesday class, Glaviano said.

One comment was a threat of sexual assault directed at one student. The other, which was copied and pasted multiple times in the shared document, threatened to bring an assault rifle to school Wednesday.

School officials notified police about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday about the shared document, which was being watched live on a class monitor and laptops.

After the link was shared, anonymous users began editing the document and adding inappropriate comments, Glaviano said.

The Google Doc was accessible to anyone who had its link and did not require names or credentials.

“The comments made throughout the livestream were random and it appeared the authors were attempting to top the previous one in terms of shock value,” police wrote in a Nixle alert Tuesday night.

Most of the comments did not seem connected to the two threats, Glaviano said.

Multiple students have been interviewed and the situation is still being investigated.

