Petaluma police use stun guns to arrest suspect with knife

Petaluma police officers deployed stun guns to arrest a man Friday afternoon suspected of waving a knife in front of a father and daughter.

Sergio Perdomo Sanchez, 60, was arrested in the area of Maria Drive and Washington Street, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

He’s suspected of brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest.

At about 2:50 p.m., the father reported he was with his 6-year-old daughter when he had an altercation with the suspect.

An officer tried to detain the suspect at Washington Square Shopping Center before he rode off on a bicycle toward the Artisan apartment complex on Maria Drive.

Police surrounded the area and found the suspect hiding in a trash bin enclosure. They tried to get him to surrender but he ran away with objects in his hand, police said.

Perdomo Sanchez ran toward an apartment building as a woman came out through a door but it closed and locked before the suspect could enter.

He turned toward officers and appeared to have a yellow sharpened stake and a methamphetamine pipe.

Two officers deployed stun guns and the suspect was taken into custody. He had a knife in his pocket, according to police.

Petaluma Fire Department paramedics treated Perdomo Sanchez at the scene and he was taken to the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa.

