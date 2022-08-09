Petaluma Police warn of PG&E scam

Petaluma Police are warning residents of a possible scam involving people who appear to be impersonating representatives from Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

Police have received multiple reports from people who claim an alleged impersonator contacted them to inquire if they have video surveillance cameras showing any footage of vandalism to PG&E equipment in the area, according to a post Monday on the Petaluma Police Department’s Facebook page.

The impersonator then requests to come to the person’s home, but does not give valid PG&E identification, police said.

No criminal activity has occurred in relation to the scam reports.

Residents can verify the authenticity of a PG&E request or appointment at the PG&E Authentication line at 833-500-7226, or visit PG&E’s scam webpage.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.