Petaluma preparing to implement mandatory vaccination policy for city workers

The city of Petaluma will soon join a growing wave of workplaces and government entities embracing mandatory vaccination policies as the delta variant continues to drive up case rates and further imperil pandemic recovery.

City leaders plan to announce the policy Aug. 23, which will require all of the city’s 327 workers to submit proof of their vaccination status or be subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing, Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran confirmed this week.

Petaluma police and firefighters face an earlier, Sept. 1, deadline, which is tied to a county-wide mandate issued in early August. Just 68% of Petaluma’s first responders had been vaccinated as of Wednesday, Cochran confirmed, compared to the 70.5% rate for all city staff.

Petaluma has refused to provide a more detailed, department-level breakdown of vaccination rates, citing a variety of exemptions, including medical privacy laws.

“We are still in the process of getting people vaccinated,” he said. “We are engaging multiple strategies to get more staff members vaccinated and more staff members to submit their paperwork to the HR department. This is an ongoing process, and any declared percentages of vaccination rates are just that - a point in time measurement only.”

The move toward mandatory vaccines comes on the heels of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors’ vote Tuesday to require either proof of vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing of its 4,470 county workers.

The mandates come amid the precipitous rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, primarily among those who are not vaccinated.

As of Friday morning, there were 81 people hospitalized in Sonoma County with coronavirus, including 14 in intensive care units.

Public health officials said 80% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and over 90% of infected patients in ICU units are unvaccinated. All but five of the 340 deaths from the virus involved unvaccinated people, officials said.

Sonoma County has fully vaccinated 72% of its population over the age of 12, as of Wednesday. Petaluma’s overall vaccination rate is much higher, reaching 80.3% among the two zip codes this week.

