Petaluma protesters urge animal rights law

Protesters gathered outside Petaluma Poultry Tuesday morning to push for a law that would protect animals.

Members of Direct Action Everywhere held an 18-foot symbol and a 50-foot banner reading “Rose’s Law: Animal Bill of Rights.”

It’s named for Rose, a chicken demonstrators removed from McCoy’s Poultry Services in Petaluma in September 2018.

Authorities arrested 58 protesters during the 2018 gathering.

Demonstrations continued and court proceedings are ongoing for several members of the organization who are accused of stealing chickens and other animals during that protest.

Activists hold a Rose’s Law Animal Rights vigil in front of a poultry processing plant along Lakevile Highway in Petaluma. pic.twitter.com/xh3invHe8O — Christopher Chung (@cchungphoto) December 7, 2021

