A Petaluma resident was killed and an Olema resident was seriously injured in a crash Saturday in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP was dispatched about 1:20 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Point Reyes Petaluma Road, north of Hicks Valley Road, according to a CHP Facebook post.

The Petaluma resident was driving a Subaru Impreza south on Point Reyes Petaluma Road when they lost control of the vehicle, swerving into the northbound lane in front of an approaching Honda Accord.

The Honda crashed into the passenger side of the Subaru, according to the CHP.

The Subaru driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda driver suffered major injuries that were not life threatening and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The two drivers were the only people in the two vehicles, according to CHP Officer Darrel Horner, a spokesman for the Marin office.

A portion of Point Reyes Petaluma Road, from San Antonio Road to Hicks Valley Road, was closed from when CHP arrived on scene until about 4 p.m.

CHP does not know why the Subaru driver lost control of the sedan, but based on initial observations drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities are waiting to notify next of kin before identifying the driver.

