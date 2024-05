A herd of sheep will be making their way through Petaluma Saturday morning, causing several roads to close as part of a festival dedicated to reconnecting people and the land.

The annual Transhumance Festival, named for the tradition of moving livestock from one grazing ground to another in a seasonal cycle, will open with a woolly procession from the Petaluma Fairgrounds through the downtown area to Steamer Landing Park between 10 and 11 a.m.

During that time, Petaluma Police Department announced East D Street and several cross streets will be closed to vehicles. Police ask that drivers avoid the area during this time. The full list of road closures is below:

Payran Street from Fairgrounds Drive to East D Street.

East D Street and Vallejo Street

East D Street and Edith Street

East D Street and Wilson Street

East D Street and Erwin Street

East D Street and Lakeville Street

East D Street and Hopper Street

East D Street and Copeland Street

Spectators are welcome to watch the procession, but police ask that they stay on adjoining sidewalks along the route to leave a clear path for the herding sheep to reach the park safely.

Once the sheep reach Steamer Landing, a free public festival will include an artisan market featuring local purveyors and demonstrations of land stewardship practices, soil and watershed health, and waste stream management.