Petaluma school graffiti investigated as hate crime

Elementary school vandalism involving a Petaluma boy is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Tuesday.

The boy is accused of using permanent marker to write a message on Meadow Elementary School’s handball court wall Monday evening, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Lt. Nick McGowan said the message was derogatory toward Black people and written in letters that were about 3 or 4 inches long.

A witness reported the vandalism about 5:45 p.m. Monday. He told dispatchers three juveniles were near the handball court and one of them wrote the message, police said.

Officers detained the boy, who was issued a citation before being released to his parents.

He’s in his early teens and his name wasn’t released because of his age.

McGowan said school staff later removed the message.

