Petaluma shows Ukraine solidarity with bridge lighting

Petaluma city officials are showing their support for Ukraine as the nation faces a second month of war with Russia.

The city of Petaluma revealed in a Monday social media post that the Balshaw footbridge on the Petaluma River turning basin has been lined with blue and yellow lighting, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The move comes as Bay Area cities show their support for Ukraine after Russian troops invaded the eastern European country on Feb. 24.

“Installing the lights was an immediate way to demonstrate that Petaluma stands united, and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” said City Manager Peggy Flynn in an email Monday.

When asked if Petaluma has plans to form a “sister city” partnership with a Ukrainian city, a request from a former Petaluma resident who now lives in Ukraine, Flynn said that would take more time and attention, but Petaluma will “continue to stand united and will be there to support them.”

The war in Ukraine has forced about 10 million people to flee the country, and has claimed the lives of thousands.

Russia announced Tuesday it will “fundamentally” scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital, as talks to end the war brought a possible deal into consideration.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.