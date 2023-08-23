Petaluma and Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit are named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the daughter of a motorcyclist killed in a Father’s Day crash last year.

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 8, alleges “dangerous condition of public property” where Petaluma resident Brandon Evans crashed on June 19, 2022.

The 38-year-old was on his way home at about 8 p.m. when he hit a raised median in the middle of West Payran Street at SMART tracks east of Petaluma Boulevard.

His 16-year-old daughter, Naudia, is identified as the plaintiff. The lawsuit was filed on the teenager’s behalf by her mother, Windsor resident Rebecca Pederson.

It contends that the city of Petaluma and SMART “negligently owned, controlled and/or maintained (the) roadway. As a direct and proximate result, plaintiff’s father died in a motorcycle crash on the aforesaid roadway.”

The lawsuit does not seek a specific dollar amount in financial damages, although it does seek a jury trial, in which jurors will determine an appropriate amount to be awarded, the plaintiff’s attorney, Scott Montgomery, said this week.

SMART Community Outreach and Customer Services Manager Matt Stevens said officials haven’t seen the lawsuit and could not comment.

Petaluma City Attorney Eric Danly said the allegations in the lawsuit have no merit.

“Based on the investigation to date, the city is not aware of any evidence supporting plaintiff’s claims and is denying culpability,” he told The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

A case management conference is scheduled for Jan. 9 in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Petaluma city staff said the crash’s incident report showed Evans was under the influence of drugs and alcohol as he traveled east along Payran at a high rate of speed.

Officials said Evans entered the westbound lane and struck the raised median at the SMART tracks. He lost control of the motorcycle before colliding with a fence and a Pacific Gas & Electric power pole.

Passersby tried to help Evans, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery said he's trying to get a copy of the investigation report and could not comment on the claims made by police.

“Once we get that investigation, and all the raw data, and have our independent experts review it all and determine it's accuracy, then I will be in a position to comment further,” he said.

According to Montgomery, the raised median on Payran Street has a history of being struck by vehicles and part of the lawsuit’s goal is to remove these structures from SMART crossings.

"This constant striking is because it is rare to have a curb like this in the middle of a roadway and it presents a surprise and risk to motorists and shows it should not have been there,“ he said. ”It was just a matter of time before someone got really hurt and there is no reason to not just remove it.“

According to city staff, the California Public Utilities Commission requires raised medians for Petaluma’s quiet zone.

Quiet zones have additional safety measures at crossings and allow train operators to pass without making warnings unless necessary for safety reasons.

Vertical barriers, such as the medians, prevent drivers from moving around lowered gates when trains approach.

The median was painted yellow prior to last year’s crash and was properly marked with reflectors to make it visible, according to the city.

Montgomery said the medians are an “unnecessary hazard throughout the SMART system.”

