Petaluma Speedway warns fans, drivers against displaying Confederate flags

The Petaluma Speedway last week reminded fans, drivers and pit crews that displaying the Confederate flag is prohibited at the race track.

Although the rule went into effect during the 2020 season, organizers sought to reiterate the ban on confederate regalia as the Petaluma Speedway welcomes patrons back into the stands this season.

“The message that we want to convey is that all are welcome at Petaluma Speedway, and symbols that aren’t welcoming have no place at our facility,” according to an April 18 post on the speedway’s officials Facebook page.

The Petaluma Speedway has operated at the 55-acre Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds for nearly 70 years, regularly hosting weekend races while drawing drivers and fans from across the region and the state.

Like its fairgrounds host, the speedway faces an uncertain future as city officials embark on a months-long process to mull future uses of the centrally located property.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the speedway’s recent Facebook post, which came after four events had already taken place at the track. Officials with the speedway did not agree to an interview.

Attention all fans, drivers and pit crews: The displaying of the Confederate Flag in any manner (on your car, on your... Posted by Petaluma Speedway on Monday, April 18, 2022

In an email responding to questions, Matt Sharkey, who runs Save the Petaluma Speedway, said the policy was written into the official rules in 2020. But the reminder posted on Facebook still caught some by surprise.

Although comments were turned off on the post – a rare move for the Petaluma Speedway’s Facebook page – the message drew nearly 200 reactions and more than two dozen shares, including from some who weren’t happy with the announcement.

One race car driver from Yuba City lamented the move, which he said would prevent him from racing in Petaluma.

“I guess I won’t be racing any of my cars there cause all of my racecars the past 20 years have been wrapped in the Rebel Flag,” said the man. “I’m not racist, I’m just a redneck type of guy…Very sad moment that the world is coming to.”

A woman from Placerville also took to social media to decry the Petaluma Speedway announcement, urging other drivers to boycott the facility.

“They are taking people’s rights away from wearing what they want and believe in,” said the woman. “That’s the same as the Nazis taking people’s freedom away.”

Sharkey, who is in close contact with speedway organizers, said it’s not clear how many drivers will boycott due to the policy, but he argued the Petaluma Speedway wasn’t worried.

“The speedway is not concerned about losing these drivers,” Sharkey said. “They’re far more interested in being a welcoming environment for all who choose to attend a race.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.