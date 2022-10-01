Petaluma students make pure marimba magic

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/unBS893YliQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

There is a craze sweeping Sonoma County elementary schools — marimba, the melodious percussion instrument from Africa. Launched in a Petaluma school with just seven instruments in 2016, the marimba movement today involves more than 500 kids in seven county schools, playing on hundreds of built-from-scratch marimbas, with a waiting list of schools clamoring to start classes of their own.

The entity behind this surge is Play Marimba!, run by Tobias Sparks, who teaches marimba at the school where the program began, Loma Vista Immersion Academy, a bilingual K-6 charter school. To date, Tobias has built more than 900 marimbas for the program, if you include the small ones each student receives for home practice.

The marimba is basically the white keys of the piano in the form of wooden bars you strike with mallets. Each bar is tuned by carving an arch in the bottom. Below each bar is a resonator to project the note. The instruments have voices like a chorus — soprano, alto, baritone, bass — and range in size accordingly from small to huge.

At Loma Vista, fifth and sixth graders gather weekly for marimba class. Additionally, a weekly after-school class is held for sixth and seventh graders, as well as junior and high school students who have come up through the program.

In a classroom crowded with 20 marimbas, including two basses 5-feet high and 8-feet wide, the kids are taught by Sparks, Irene Gilchriese and Mario Aparicio.

Currently, in an adjacent room, are stacked 85 boxed, custom-built marimbas from China, a testament to the fact that the program is expanding so fast that Sparks must now import instruments. The un-tuned bars for the new marimbas have been shipped directly to master marimba builder Eric Orem in Portland, Oregon, who will tune them.

On the day this reporter visits the school, Sparks sits in front of the students, a cajón or box-shaped drum between his knees, and calls out the letter of each chord change on a microphone as the kids play.

“Say the letter or stomp your foot when you switch the note,” he tells the class. This is tricky for some students because their instinct is to stomp on every beat. He is teaching them the rudiments of polyrhythmic playing.

“No galloping,” he warns them as they drill. Rather than a syncopated beat, he wants a mechanical, marching beat. “A little roll,” he advises for a chord change, meaning rapid, soft strikes of the mallets resulting in a sustained note.

The songs on the playlist contain up to seven parts, so the kids are learning complex harmonics along with rhythmic variety. They are also learning musical dynamics. He reminds them that you increase volume not by hitting harder but by adjusting the distance from which you hit the drum ‒ a higher strike creating a louder sound.

“Your challenge now is to play your part while listening to mine,” he tells the class before playing a baritone countermelody. The first time, the class falls apart. The second time, they get it. They are learning how to stay focused on their parts while rhythmic and harmonic layers emerge from other players. Sparks also demonstrates how to “sneak” a new part into a composition by coming in softly and gradually turning up the volume.

The Play Marimba website for students, which was built by Sparks, contains 150 videos demonstrating the parts of dozens of songs, including original works by Sparks and students. The videos enable students to practice at home, and most of them do. They can slow the video as needed.

“Ninety percent of the kids practice regularly,” Sparks said, “and some of them practice every day. It’s hard to keep up with them, they learn so fast.”

Sparks says there is no predicting which kids will become accomplished players.

“Even kids slow at first will sometimes stick with it, while others get it fast but then lose interest,” he said.

Marimba came to Loma Vista thanks to the principal at that time, Jorge Arvizu. Faced with a school with no music classes, Arvizu started a conventional band class, but because this was an immersion school, he felt some sort of Latino music program might be valuable — marimba migrated to Central America via enslaved Africans in the 16th century. Arvizu chanced to hear a marimba concert in a local park and was hooked. He offered a teaching position to the marimba leader, who in turn suggested Sparks, a player in the band.

“Right away the kids were knocking down the doors to get in,” Arvizu said. “We have dozens of success stories about the students. Playing marimba, they get their angst out, and we have found some amazing musicians.”