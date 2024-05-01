Majority of camps running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in weeks between June 10 and Aug. 4

Runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in weeks between June 17-Aug. 9

Summer is fast approaching, and that means thousands of local parents have been scrambling to get their kids into guided summertime activities – summer camps, in other words – so that their children can stay active while school is out.

It isn’t just for the kids’ enjoyment, either, as families with two working parents often rely on summer camps as a way to make sure their children are properly cared for during the summer months.

But with camp registrations beginning as early as December – and spots often filling up within a matter of days – parents who haven’t already found camps for their kids by May may find their options dwindling. And some find the options available to be inadequate anyway.

Sara Sass, a mother of two and active member of the Petaluma Mothers Club, is no exception to that trend.

“My husband and I work full-time, the typical Monday through Friday, 9-to-5 jobs. So childcare is really, really challenging,” she said. “And we found that a huge majority of the camps are four hours long a day, and that doesn’t work for us.“

Sass also noted that the options are limited – there are only a handful of summer day camps that would work for her family – and oftentimes expensive, costing up to $900 a week for nine weeks out of the summer. And then there’s the registration hassle.

“It’s been very confusing and stressful to figure out which ones fill up quick, which ones are available,” she said.

Sass finally took matters into her own hands by creating her own informal “Friendship Camp,” whereby five local families switch off responsibilities and share caring for a group of girls through the workweek.

"So on Mondays I will take four other girls to my house, so they’ll be dropped off at my house and will entertain and feed them all day for a full working man’s day, and then on Tuesdays all the girls go to a different family’s house and so on,“ Sass said.

“It took me hours and hours to find families that we trust,” she added.

Enrichment dot kids

For some parents, the biggest problem with summer camps isn’t their brevity or cost, but the challenge of signing up for them.

“Every year it’s such a nightmare to figure out what is even out there for our kids for summer camps,” said Jessie Feller, another Petaluma mother of two who also decided to solve an intractable problem herself.

Feller, who works at a software startup, along with her husband Dave Hahn, who is a software engineer, created Enrichment.kids, an online directory of summer camps and programs in and around Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

The site, which describes itself as a “homegrown registration tool,” catalogs the great shifting list of summer camps while providing parents an easy way to search for what they need.

For example, searching “nature” in “Petaluma” brings up Friends of the Petaluma River’s Green Heron Nature Camp, where parents will find, in English and Spanish, a description of the camp in general and updates on its availability. (Several five-day camp sessions are offered, with three requiring a waitlist and four others still showing openings.)

“There’s a list view and a map view, so you can filter by different ages,” Feller said. “We categorized everything by nature, performing arts, sports, all that. So you can search by the interests your kid has and also price range and the status of if they have space or waitlist only.”

Gio Benedetti, who runs the For The Love Of Comics summer camps for young people interested in drawing, has set up his camp’s registration through Enrichment.kids and says he’s had a positive experience using the resource for programming and administrative tasks.

“It’s been really great and really easy,” Benedetti said. “I’ve been very happy with it.”

Marie Morrow Wright, known to young dancers as “Miss Marie,” arrived to Petaluma in recent years after a career in dance and performing on Broadway. The mother of two has started her own dance studio, West Hills Ballet, and is running summer camps this summer out of Hermann Sons Hall.

Wright also uses Enrichment.kids for registration of her camps, which take place this July for children ages 3-7. The website, she said, “completely changed my life as a business owner, and also it’s been really great as a mom.”

Before using the online registry, she said, finding camps for her kids “meant sitting down at a computer for a number of hours and just trying to shuffle through.”

Sierra Dator, a Petaluma therapist who also lists her Wise Girl Workshops summer camps on the Enrichment.kids directory, says she’s amazed at how much the demand for summer camps has grown over the years.

“I’ve been on the camp circuit here for about 13 years,” she said. “Just how many summer camps there are, it’s mind blowing about how much it’s really expanded.”

The competition may be fierce, but the payoff, Dator said, can be worth it. Her own camps, which are designed to build self confidence and develop healthy mindset tools for girls in 3rd through 8th grade, often lead to "friendships that stem beyond the camp,“ she said.

“Having a place where you feel like you belong can be really life-changing. I think summer camp has the opportunity to offer that for all kids.”

Argus-Courier staff photographer Crissy Pascual contributed to this report.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.