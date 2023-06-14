Petaluma’s historic downtown railroad trestle, which has for years been falling apart and fenced off due to safety concerns, may eventually be restored as part of a city vision to make it an “iconic riverfront gathering place and active transportation hub.”

Earlier this spring, the city contracted with an inspection team from Porter & Associates, working with the city’s structural engineering consultants GHD, to complete a detailed “timber assessment” of the trestle, said Public Works Director Christopher Bolt.

From May 22 to 27, the team went out to the trestle to reassess its conditions and evaluate how much it’s deteriorated since it was last studied in 2011, the city said on its website.

“The consulting team is still analyzing the results of the testing, which includes compiling and analyzing data from several hundred data points including the moisture readings, resistance drilling, visual observations and other physical testing methods,” Bolt said Tuesday.

“This information will be used to update design assumptions for the structure and to evaluate the overall scope and viability of rehabilitating the structure.”

Full details of what Porter & Associates found in their inspection should be available in mid-July, Bolt said. The evaluation will allow the city to determine how much of the existing timber can be salvaged.

“Portions of the trestle’s timber structure that cannot be salvaged due to excessive damage or deterioration will need to be replaced with durable components, which would be designed to blend aesthetically with the character of the historic trestle,” he said.

The trestle has been closed to freight locomotives since 1994, and has since become so warped that the city deems it unsafe even to stand on.

There have been multiple calls to action over the years to get the trestle restored, starting in the early 2000s. An early example is the “Save the Trestle” campaign, jumpstarted by local historian Christopher Stevick, which led to a grant of nearly $500,000 from the California Coastal Conservancy to be used for environmental analysis.

More recently, a petition set up by the Petaluma Woman’s Club collected about 850 signatures from community members to begin the club’s “It’s Time to Trestle” initiative.

Following such efforts, in 2022 the City Council put trestle restoration on its top 10 list of priorities for the next two years.

The project comes with complications, however, such as acquisition of the trestle property, which is currently owned by Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit. Other milestones will necessarily include inviting the community to develop a vision for the site, finalizing the design, and securing funding for construction, which could cost as much as $10 million.

The city hopes to secure funding by January 2024 and begin construction by 2025.

Bolt said the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 includes $1.2 million in expenditures for this project, of which $650,000 would be dedicated to design and permitting to make the project shovel-ready.

“Sources of revenues are not yet available, but staff continues to evaluate any and all potential grant funding programs,” Bolt said.

Members of the Petaluma Woman’s Club are still among those pushing to make additional funding a reality.

“Budget documents said it would be paid for only by future grants, programs, or donations,” said Rosemary Hart, community engagement chair for the club. The Woman’s Club, she said, "saw this as an opportunity to ‘assist our city officials’ and would offer to raise donation funds.”

Hart said the club recently received confirmation that State Assemblymember Damon Connolly submitted a request to the state to supply $5 million for trestle rehabilitation, and hope to find out in December if such funds will be made available.

“Additionally, with the support of the Petaluma Woman’s Club, the city is preparing to submit a funding application to the California State Coastal Conservancy for funding that would support the final design and permitting phase of the project,” Bolt said.

Because the trestle is currently owned by SMART, the city would need a right-of-entry permit or a temporary easement before starting construction, unless it obtains the property outright. That will also be determined in next steps toward getting the newly renovated trestle walkway constructed.

“The city cannot improve a structure it does not own, so some kind of agreement with our partners is essential,“ Bolt said.

He added that an updated biological assessment is also set to be underway, which “will provide information to permitting agencies about the potential environmental impacts to species and habitat from water-based construction.”