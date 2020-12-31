Petaluma third-grader bravely faces leukemia during COVID

As we near the end of one of the hardest years many of us have ever experienced, one brave Petaluma boy sends a message of hope to those who are struggling. Elec Majerus is 9 years old and fighting for his life in a battle against leukemia.

“If any of the readers are sick, with cancer or COVID or anything hard, I want you to know you can do this,” he said. “Be strong. Be brave and I am praying for you."

Elec is a third-grader at Wilson Elementary School, who loves “Star Wars,” Legos, Mad-Libs, playing video games, skateboarding and play dates with friends.

But for now, play dates are on hold.

His parents, Michael and Shawna Majerus, pulled Elec and his 11-year-old sister Mara from school three months before the state required citizens to shelter in place. Elec’s body is immunocompromised, and as soon as COVID-19 hit, the risks were too great to stay on campus.

“For our family, the stakes are high and we don't have the luxury of testing the fate of one of the most contagious viruses of our lifetime when our son is already fighting for his life,” Shawna Majerus said. “In a way, the rest of school moving to the distance-learning model leveled the playing field for them to normalize their school experience.”

Majerus said she’s grateful for people in the community who wash hands, wear masks, socially distance and stay home. “You are making a difference and saving lives,” she said.

A year ago, it seemed like Elec just caught a cold or flu, but he wasn’t getting better. Blood tests confirmed that he had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, or ALL, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

“Blood cell production becomes out of control,” according to the Mayo Clinic’s website. “The bone marrow produces immature cells that develop into leukemic white blood cells called lymphoblasts. These abnormal cells are unable to function properly, and they can build up and crowd out healthy cells.”

The doctors told Elec’s parents that he’d been living on a quarter of the volume of his blood.

“It felt very overwhelming to hear that Elec would be receiving chemo for two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half years,” Majerus said.

Shawna Majerus is a cancer survivor herself and thought her experience might prepare her for what was ahead for her son.

“Nothing makes the situation easier. Out of everything I’ve seen and experienced in my lifetime, a child sick, in pain, and their whole lives turned upside down with cancer and COVID is the hardest,” she said.

While chemo is effective in ridding the body of cancer, Elec’s side effects are daunting. In the past year he has survived a collapsed lung, a bone infection and neutropenic fevers. He’s experienced hair loss, crippling nausea and sometimes he has difficulty walking.

“He spent several months in a wheelchair,” Majerus said. “After about six months of physical therapy he is walking again.”

Some of Elec’s treatments impact him emotionally and he finds it hard to remain in control of his feelings. “It's very hard to see the bright light of our boy dim so often,” Majerus said. “He always finds a way to smile though, through pain, nausea and loss.”

The past year has also been hard on Elec’s sister, Mara, who worries about her brother. The whole family is in counseling and they have a weekly adventure day to give them something to look forward to together.

“It lifts our spirits to be in nature and get some fresh air,” Majerus said. “We love living in Wine Country and feel like we have family everywhere we go.”

The Petaluma community has rallied and the family has seen a lot of support sent their way. From prayers to food and financial assistance, they’ve been encircled with love.

“We cry, often,” Majerus said. “The love and support, the prayers of our friends, family and community have helped us to be strong.”

Elec’s aunt, Jacqui Goff, set up a meal-train website when Elec first went into the hospital. They used the site to give updates to friends and family, who in turn supplied meals, gift cards and money for the family.

“We were incredibly blessed by this because we were down one income,” Majerus said.

As they traveled back and forth from the hospital in Oakland, it was donated gas cards that kept the car’s tank full. Since the pandemic hit, food and Costco gift cards, instead of cooked meals, have been helpful. Generous friends have also purchased Lego sets, one of Elec’s favorite pastimes.

“When he is going through a particularly hard time, we give one to him and he lights up from the inside out,” Majerus said. “He becomes calm and focused.”

The Wilson Elementary School faculty and PTA have gone above and beyond to help Elec continue his education. Local artist Gio Benedetti donated many hours of art classes. They’ve also found a home with the New Life Petaluma Church, where Majerus said they feel like family.

The nonprofit Petaluma Fabulous Women created a benefit for Elec’s family on its Facebook page where anyone can sign up for a day to send Elec a card and plenty of positive thoughts for 24 hours, in addition to supporting the family.

“It is an incredible feeling to get to see Elec open one of his cards because he knows that the person or family that sent that card also thought of him or prayed for him that whole day,” Majerus said.

She added, “The ‘Fabs’ outshined Santa this Christmas when they delivered presents for everyone under the tree.”

As for the New Year, the Majerus family offered this simple wish.

“We wish to take care of each other, manage to be as honest as possible, see the beauty of each day and inspire others to do the same,” she said.

To help Elec and his family, visit the Petaluma Fabulous Women’s Facebook page at facebook.com/GiveSomethingBack16.