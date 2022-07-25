Petaluma to host ‘Night Out’ to connect community, local agencies

As part of a national effort to build connections between communities and local agencies, and increase public safety awareness, the City of Petaluma is partnering with the Petaluma Police Department to host a public “Night Out” event in August.

The Petaluma Night Out is set to take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Aug. 2 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, according to the news release.

“The Petaluma Police Department is excited to join community members at Petaluma Night Out as we work together to promote unity and safety throughout town,” said Deputy Chief Brian Miller in the release. “As an organization, we believe that building relationships and engaging our community is one of the most effective strategies to improve safety and ensure everyone has an opportunity to thrive here in Petaluma.”

In collaboration with more than 30 local not-for-profit organizations, city departments and first responder agencies, this year’s Petaluma Night Out will have informational booths and demonstrations on topics ranging from mental and physical health, senior and youth advocacy, to philanthropic clubs, environmental conservation and emergency preparedness.

“Not only is this a chance for us to welcome our community for an evening of fun, food, and togetherness, it’s a great way for Petalumans to gain a hands-on understanding of the way the City is working to serve them and the ways in which we can work together to keep each other safe,” said city manager Peggy Flynn.

It’s part of a bigger “National Night Out,” which began in 1984 in Philadelphia and is still labeled in many cities across the United States as a national night out against crime.

At Petaluma’s event, attendees can enjoy food from the “What a Chicken” food truck and Kona Ice deserts, as well as children's activities, giveaways and free safety supplies.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.