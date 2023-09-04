• Mark West Community Park: $1.16 million to Sonoma Land Trust for development of a public park on a former school site

• Geyserville Community Plaza: $1 million to Sonoma County Public Infrastructure for a public space in downtown Geyserville

A total of $7.2 million in Sonoma County open space grants were awarded to:

Tucked away at the end of a short road off Petaluma Boulevard North sits Bounty Farm, where a small but dedicated team cultivates fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income families and seniors.

Petaluma People Services has run the farm on leased property for about 15 years and is now poised to purchase the 2.7 acres and secure the farm’s operations for years to come.

The nonprofit’s acquisition is being underwritten by grant funding recently awarded by the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District.

“We’re just thrilled,” said Elece Hempel, executive director for Petaluma People Services Center.

Since 1994, the open space district’s Matching Grant Program has awarded funds to support a range of open space projects in urban communities.

On Aug. 22, the county Board of Supervisors, which oversees the taxpayer-supported district, approved the final round of $7.2 million in funding for the latest grant cycle.

In addition to Bounty Farm, the funds will support four other projects throughout the county: development of the Sonoma Schellville Trail; creation of a community plaza in Geyserville; supporting green space for Tierra de Rosas, the future mixed-used development at the heart of Roseland; supporting the creation of a community park for the Mark West Springs neighborhood.

“It’s really lovely to be able to have this opportunity to partner with community organizations and develop projects or support projects that are going to have an impact on our community,” said Amy Ricard, community resources manager for the open space district.

The county received six applications for the funding, but opted not to fund the sixth one for the development of a trail along Lower Colgan Creek, because that project had received funding in an earlier round.

“It’s a great project but we figured they already got $1.5 million,” Ricard said. “We’re going to try to give these (other) projects some solid funding.”

The terms of the grants enable the district to secure conservation easements over the affected land, preserving its public use.

“This is public funding so we want to ensure the public’s investment is protected,” Ricard said.

Bounty Farm opened in 2006 under the stewardship of an “eclectic group of community members,” intending to put community-sourced funds toward food insecurity needs, said Hempel.

Petaluma People Services took over the farm about 15 years ago as it “fit naturally” with the organization’s mission, Hempel said.

Bounty Farm offers a farm stand with a sliding-scale payment system and also participates in programs allowing those enrolled in federal and state food benefits to shop there.

The farm offers some educational opportunities for students, interns and the general public ‒ something the farm’s leaders hope to expand after the property purchase, Hempel said.

Many factors inspired Petaluma People Services to pursue purchasing the farm, including the owner’s interest, but Petaluma’s ongoing general plan discussions served as a primary catalyst.

Cities and counties use general plans to identify areas suitable for development, among other things.

“We didn’t want to lose that little piece of refuge for our community,” said Hempel.

Negotiations with the property owners have begun and Hempel expects the project, including plans for further program development, to move ahead.

The total cost, including the purchase, is estimated at $8.84 million. The county contributed $2.04 million through the grant program.

This latest round of funding was an extension of the county’s 2022 grant cycle, which initially only received two applications. Both projects were approved for a total $1.95 million and the county opened a second round with additional funding.

“This is what transforms communities whether it’s a gathering space, whether it’s a place for exercise, whether it’s a place for solitude,” said Ricard. “And it can come in many forms.”

Looking ahead, Ricard said the open space district is developing a proposal to revise the grant program and increase funds allocated to the program. District leaders are expected to bring a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors in October.

