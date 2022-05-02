Subscribe

Petaluma Valley Hospital recognized for outstanding care

TYLER SILVY
ARGUS-COURIER EDITOR
May 2, 2022, 11:01AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Petaluma Valley Hospital on Monday was recognized for its expertise and results in treating heart failure, sepsis and stroke.

“This recognition from Healthgrades is a reflection of our care providers commitment to ensuring our community receives the best care possible,” Petaluma Valley Hospital Chief Executive Darian Harris said in a news release. “In addition to delivering exceptional care, their compassion for their patients truly embodies our Mission, and I could not be prouder of the work they do.”

The hospital evaluation organization Healthgrades ranks health care providers using a star system, with 5-star ratings representing the highest level of achievement.

Patients treated at hospitals receiving 5-star ratings, as Petaluma Valley Hospital did in three key areas, have a lower risk of death and complications during hospital stays compared to lower-rated hospitals.

“From 2018-20, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,141 lives could potentially have been saved, and complications in 156,050 patients could potentially have been avoided,” according to the release.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette