Petaluma vehicle theft leads to two arrests

Petaluma police arrested two men Tuesday morning in connection with a vehicle theft and outstanding warrants, according to a a news release.

David Wesser, 34, and Vincent Rathe, 32, both San Francisco residents, remain in the Sonoma County Jail Wednesday morning.

Petaluma police officers responded to a call from a resident in the 1800 block of Lakeville Highway at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The woman said her car had been stolen from in front of her home.

A few minutes after taking the report, police said, officers found the stolen Honda in the parking lot of the nearby Sheraton hotel on Baywood Drive, only a short distance from the victim’s residence.

A GMC truck was parked next to the Honda, police said, with different items in and around the bed, including tools and bicycles. Two men were in the area, one standing next to the truck, and one seated in its front passenger seat, police said.

Officers talked with the men, identifying them as Rathe and Wesser, and learned that both men had outstanding warrants.

Officers searched the truck and the men, locating a pair of handheld two-way radios, the news release said. One was in the cab of the truck and Rathe had the other, police said. Officers located the key to the stolen Honda.

They also located a key fob for a Dodge truck that was reported stolen out of Santa Rosa, police said. The truck was parked nearby.

Police arrested Rathe on eight outstanding warrants in Sonoma County, with additional counts of felony vehicle theft and misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. His bail was set at $140,000.

Wesser remains in the Sonoma County Jail on two outstanding warrants out of Marin County, according to jail records. His bail was set at $10,000.

Petaluma police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact Officer N. Acton at 707-778-4372, or nacton@cityofpetaluma.org.

