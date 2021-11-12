Petaluma welcomes back Veterans’ Day parade

A sea of red, white and blue encircled Downtown Petaluma as thousands of people celebrated the return of the city’s famed Veterans Day Parade on Thursday.

Clouds cleared up just in time for this year’s parade, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. It was the only parade of its kind in the North Bay, which has attracted as many as 45,000 people in years past.

“The turnout,” said Petaluma native Wayne Anderson when asked about which part of the parade was his favorite. Anderson entered the Navy in the late 1970s, after the Vietnam War, and served for three years. “After the last year and a half, it was great to see people in the parade and watching the parade. I was worried there wouldn’t be anyone here.”

Festivities kicked off at noon as Johnathan Parneli and Friends took the Walnut Park gazebo stage for some live rock n’ roll and blues jams before the parade officially began at 1 p.m. It wasn’t the only location for pre-event celebration, as food booths of all kinds lined Western Avenue while North Bay R&B group Mood Jungle brought some soul-filled vibes with a live performance.

The parade then officially opened with a crowd-stunning National Anthem by North Bay native Andrea Krout at the 4th and D street intersection. Krout later led a performance of “God Bless America” at a post-parade ceremony.

Among the parade entrants, which exceeded 200 this year, were the Petaluma Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, USCG Two Rock and Cotati Harley Club, the Redwood Empire Military Women, Petaluma Korean War Veterans and more.

Driving by in a classic convertible lined with sparkling silver streamers was Petaluman Rose Nowak, who earned this year’s Sonoma County Veteran of the Year honor. Nowak also was highlighted in the post-parade speaker series.

“To all the other Veterans, men and women who served, thank you for your service,” Nowak said. “I know it’s a cliche, but it comes from the heart.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, also appeared at the event, along with a large contingent of state and local leaders.

Thompson is a Vietnam War Veteran, and served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant and leader with the 173rd Airborne Brigade where he was wounded and later received a Purple Heart. Thompson took to the podium after the parade’s end to thank not only those who served, but their families and loved ones who supported them through the entire journey.

“Families waited for their loved ones while they were deployed, families waited for their loved ones when they didn’t know their status,” Thompson said. “They worried, they waited.”

The speaker series also featured keynote speaker Tony Lazzarini, who is a decorated Vietnam War door gunner and author of “Highest Traditions: Memories of War.” Lazzarini said he served 250 missions in two tours.

“The thing about the helicopter groups that you probably don’t know is your chances of dying are three times greater than the guys on the ground,” Lazzarini said. “We lost more helicopter crew members than they lost the entire war in Iraq, and that’s how tough that job was.”

Lazzarini said about 5,000 American helicopters were lost in the Vietnam War.

Prior to Lazzarini and others, AMVETS chaplain Tim Maloney was welcomed to the stage, where he thanked the present veterans, as well as the Petaluma community.

“It’s an honor again to be here in Petaluma, a community that has opened its doors, opened its arms, to welcome home Veterans,” Maloney said.

Maloney said that currently there are 18 million veterans in the United States, comprising less than 7% of the adult population.

The crowd favorite Vietnam Era “Huey” helicopter, officially known as the Bell UH-1 Iroquois, also made its annual symbolic flyover during the parade.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.