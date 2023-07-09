Petaluma woman, 69, reported at-risk, missing, police say
A 69-year-old Petaluma woman who reportedly walked away from a home on Hayes Lane Saturday evening was reported missing Sunday and is considered at-risk.
Kathryn Andresen is described as a white, standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue or black shirt, gray shorts and possibly slippers.
Andresen left the home on the 400 block of Hayes Lane at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday and did not provide a possible destination, according to Petaluma Police.
Police consider Andresen at risk because of her reported medical conditions.
Anyone with information about Andresen or her whereabouts is asked to call the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372 of a local law enforcement agency.
You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.
Kerry Benefield
Columnist, The Press Democrat
Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)
