Petaluma woman dies after head-on crash on Rohnert Park Expressway

A Petaluma woman died Friday afternoon after a head-on crash on Rohnert Park Expressway, according to California Highway Patrol.

At about 1:53 p.m., officers responded to the crash, east of Stony Point Road, between the woman’s Honda CRV and a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Jorge Valles, of Turlock, according to a news release from highway patrol.

A preliminary investigation found Valles had been traveling eastbound on Rohnert Park Expressway as the Honda traveled westbound. Valles made an “unsafe turning movement” to the left, crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into the Honda, according to the release.

Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles and transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. The driver of the Honda died upon arrival at the hospital, according to the release.

The identify of the woman is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol Office at 707-588-1400.