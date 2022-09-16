Petaluma woman has tearful reunion with children, but everyone does not live happily ever after

Editor’s note: This is the second of two parts. Read the first part here.

On Oct. 12, 1982, deputies from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis McCoy as he was moving himself and his three children into a trailer court in Gainesville, Fla.

Forty years later, the youngest sibling – BreAnna was 2 at the time – recalls her older sister telling her how police tackled their father to a bed.

They’d spent six months on the run with McCoy, a former San Quentin State Prison Guard and Air Force interrogator, who had told the children their mother was dead.

In reality, he’d abducted them during a bitter divorce, and taken them on an odyssey through the south.

Their mother, Nan Avants, was very much alive in Northern California, and highly determined to get her children back.

On the night of McCoy’s arrest, Nan boarded a red-eye flight to Florida, where her children were being held at a facility for kids taken from their parents.

Through pluck, luck and persistence – “the monumental effort of the victims’ mother,” as a Santa Clara County prosecutor later described it – she’d tracked them down from 2,300 miles away. Along the way, she had help from private investigators, a sympathetic Mississippi detective and her boyfriend, Del Avants, whom she would later marry.

Her son, Brennan Avants, who was 4 at time, is able to summon only one memory from that time.

“Still firmly planted in my brain,” he says, is the memory of his older sister “consoling us, telling us something like, ‘See – I told you Mom wasn’t dead!’”

When they got to the car, Nan set Bre in her lap. The toddler slapped her –“hit me full on,” Nan recalls with a smile. “She was mad at me, because I wasn’t around.”

They were met at the airport in San Francisco by a throng of reporters and news cameras. “A lot of the baby’s gone,” Nan said of Bre, in one newspaper account. “She looks so different already.”

The older the child, the deeper the imprint, the larger the trauma left by those months on the run. The eldest daughter, who did not wish to be part of this story, remembers “traveling in the trunks of cars,” recounts Bre, whose married name is Schafer. “She remembers being left alone. She was in charge of us.”

“No memories to forget“

The least scarred of the siblings, Bre became the most curious about their abduction, often pressing her mother, among others, for details.

Sitting at his Gulf Coast home on a recent Sunday, the retired detective Steve Ford held that laminated clipping from the Biloxi Sun Herald, a story detailing the children’s rescue.

A San Jose Mercury News article includes a photo of Nan Avants, and her younger brother Tim Hussey, reuniting with her son, Brennan, in 1982. Photo taken in Petaluma on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

On the flip side of that article, Ford discovered a Post-it note from April 7, 1999. “Out of the blue,” he says, he got a call that day from Bre, then 19. “You probably don’t remember me,” she told Ford, who replied, “Oh, yes I do.”

“I’ve always felt a little hole,” Bre Schafer

The lack of memories of her father left a void in Bre.

“I’ve always felt a little hole,” she says. She recently found a poem she’d written for an English class during her junior year at Casa Grande High School. Titled “Only a Dead Man Can Know,” it begins:

“Photos and stories, that’s all I have left/

My father long gone, no memories to forget.“

Her older brother had a more turbulent transition. Upon returning to California, Brennan was plagued with night terrors, which eventually subsided. He enlisted in the Army after graduating from Casa Grande, in 1996, and got out four years later.

After 9/11, Brennan re-upped in the Army. His multiple tours included two in Iraq. He is still dealing with post-traumatic stress from that time, during which he saw up close the carnage – the strewn body parts and “charred flesh” caused by IEDs, as he recounts in James Patterson’s book, “Walk In My Combat Boots.”

Brennan allows that he may be a bit “overprotective” of his wife and 16-year-old daughter. Part of that “watchfulness and hypersensitivity” is PTSD from his combat deployments. And part of it, he believes, is the result of being abducted as a small boy.

He differentiates between Del Avants, whom he considers his dad, and McCoy, “who fathered me.” His “passion” to lift others up, through Operation Homefront, is a direct result of being raised by Del, says Brennan. “He was always helping people. Still does.”

Brennan holds “no animosity” toward McCoy. By researching his father, talking to McCoy’s relatives and acquaintances, the son has gotten “a pretty rounded, holistic picture” of him.