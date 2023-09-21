Petaluma woman suspected of punching, strangling dog in Cotati

A Petaluma woman was arrested last week in Cotati after a resident witnessed her punching and strangling a dog with a leash, police said.

The Cotati Police Department received a call about 8:40 p.m. Sept. 14 reporting a woman was hurting a small dog in a storage facility in the 400 block of Houser Street, Sgt. Paul Goodin said Thursday.

Police responded to the facility and located the woman, who backed away from officers and refused to give her name.

The woman, later identified as 54-year-old Melissa Schmidt, was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of animal cruelty and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The dog was taken to Rohnert Park Animal Services.

Schmidt is being held in Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa in lieu of $20,000 bail.

A court date has been set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9 in Sonoma County Superior Court. Charges have not been filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.