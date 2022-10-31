Subscribe

Petaluma woman wins blue ribbon at Mendocino County Fair with 411-pound pumpkin

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 31, 2022, 9:39AM
Some pumpkins are just too big for the porch. Consider Cathy Henning’s 411-pound bruiser, which won’t be grinning at trick-or-treaters Monday night.

But Henning is smiling big after winning a blue ribbon at the Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show for her behemoth gourd. The giant pumpkin, grown in Henning’s northwest Petaluma farm, was declared Best in Class for large pumpkins. It also won a purple Champion ribbon for best entry in the Harvest division.

“My pumpkin emanated from seeds originating in Nova Scotia; they were planted in pure compost — 24 years’ worth,” said Henning, an avid gardener who has created 2 acres of English country-style gardens on her 50-acre property.

“Sadly, the weather up there has been so wet in the past two years, they have not had a decent seed crop for those two years. Hence, almost no seeds available,” she said.

Henning had to use a friend’s crane to hoist the pumpkin from the field for its trip to Boonville for the fair in late September.

Henning’s squash is petite compared to the Guinness World Record holder, a 2,702-pounder grown in Italy last year.

