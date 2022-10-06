Petaluma woman’s one-of-a-kind creations are more than costumes

Hours: Seasonal hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and evenings by appointment

Zombies and ghouls will roam the streets of Petaluma in just a few weeks, but Heidi Rose Wright knows there’s more to Halloween fun than blood, guts and gore. How about some swashbuckling, or perhaps a step back in time to the Viking Age?

The local costume designer has everything party goers can imagine – and more – at her Petaluma Boulevard North costume rental shop, Custom Costumes. Wright transforms adults into pirates and princesses; wizards and warriors; saloon girls and sorcerers; vampires and voodoo practitioners; and so much more, all accessorized to the tiniest detail.

She’s been in business since 1981, and at her present location for the past eight years. In all, she’s worked from 17 locations in Petaluma, Penngrove and Cotati. Even when she took a hiatus for two years, customers tracked her down.

Her one-of-a-kind creations are more than costumes. They are vehicles for making memories and having unabashed fun, more important than ever in the era of COVID-19.

“I get to be a part of a business that’s always fun,” said Wright, 63. “People make the most fun memories. It’s a party atmosphere here and I want to be excited about it.”

Business came to a near halt in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic curtailed most gatherings. Last year things began to pick up and this Halloween season activities are expected to see a considerable increase. As a safety precaution, everything “that touches the body” is cleaned between rentals. The washer, dryer and steamer are on-site and get plenty of use.

Crafting a new world through costumes

Although Custom Costumes is a year-round business, Halloween is particularly busy with parties, workplace costume contests and revelers heading to special events, bars and anywhere they can to showcase their alter egos.

Stepping into a costume “is healing,” Wright said. “It’s magical and it reminds them of happier times and better times. They need it and we need each other. We need to socialize.”

Joe Pelleriti recalls the Halloween trick-or-treat events in downtown Petaluma when he owned Maguire’s Irish Pub on Kentucky Street. He and his wife dressed their young daughter in an ice-blue Cinderella outfit, while decking themselves out in ugly stepsisters costumes created by Wright.

The bearded Pelleriti wore an oversized bow atop his wig, a choker necklace and a ruffled, floor-length floral frock lined with lace.

“What a fun little shop with amazing people,” he said. “Great times.”

Not all of Wright's customers have something in mind when they walk into her costume shop and work space. Racks of hanging costumes and well-organized displays of accessories can be deceiving. Wright wants customers to see how an entire costume is put together, complete with hats, headdress, shoes, sashes, scarves, jewelry, armor and accessories – whatever is needed to finish the look.

“We spoil each and every person,” she said.

She and her staff walk customers through the showroom, pulling together full costumes so customers can get a precise look at what they’re renting.

Every costume needs to be “complete and beautiful and done” before it goes out the door.

“I like mixing all the parts and pieces,” Wright said. “I just have a love for the arts. It’s like painting with accessories.”

Unique outfits for parties, fairs

A fairy costume is pretty enough with a flowing ethereal dress, but add wings and it becomes magical. A panderer outfit has to be decked to the nines with a shimmering jacket and pants of lycra and metallics, a long pink-and-black zebra print overcoat, white feather boa, wide-brimmed hat and oversized pendant necklaces. “And how many rings do you need?” Wright asked with a laugh.

Her selection runs from sweet to risqué, with period costumes from the Renaissance to the Roaring ’20s and the far-out 1960s. Costumes can trend with movies and the news – “People like to be something shocking” – but some attire is timeless. Cowboys, pirates, mermaids and period costumes are among the most popular rentals.

“Very rarely do (customers) leave here with nothing,” Wright said.

She doesn’t carry anything that’s trademarked like anything Disney-specific and shoppers won’t find mass-produced costumes in plastic packaging. Her costumes are unique.

Although she’s done some research to bring authenticity to her costumes, Wright allows for some creative interpretation. She’s warned more than one person heading to Renaissance fairs that queen costumes with purple fabric are a no-no: that hue is reserved for the actual queen.

“You may get hassled,” she tells them..