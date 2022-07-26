Petalumans invited to give feedback on community design in ‘Localuma’ event

As Petaluma looks to increase its active transportation elements throughout the city, officials announced a community-led design workshop that will allow the public to give feedback on what the city will look like and how people will get around over the next few decades.

The event, deemed “Localuma,” will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Bianchi Barn in the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds.

Experts specializing in urban design, economic development, community development, climate and active transportation - such as public transportation, walking or bicycling - will attend.

They want the public to share ideas to help “explore ways to transform our neighborhoods into thriving, interactive hubs where people of all ages and abilities have safe access to most of their daily needs within just a short walk or bicycle ride,” city officials announced in a weekly community update email.

It is not known yet how soon the design ideas would be implemented.

Petaluma was one of eight communities in the country to get a $180,000 grant from the American Institute of Architects and Sustainable Design Assessment Team program, which will help study the city’s neighborhoods and make recommendations to be added to the General Plan.

The event is free and a light dinner will be provided. To RSVP, residents can go to https://www.localuma.com/.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.