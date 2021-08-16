Petaluma’s inaugural Celebration on the Basin festival postponed as ticket sales suffer

An upstart, river-centric event planned to celebrate the end of COVID-19 and the resurgence of the newly dredged Petaluma River has been postponed until next summer, event organizers confirmed this week.

Celebration on the Basin, an all-day festival set for Aug. 28 and featuring food, live music and a beer garden, was centered on a fleet of river games, including stand-up paddle boarding, kayak water polo and more.

But after sign-ups for the games lagged, officials with the Petaluma Downtown Association and Rotary Club of Petaluma Sunrise pulled the plug during a Zoom meeting Monday morning, officials said.

“If we don’t have the show on the water, we don’t really have an event. And that’s unfortunate,” said Marie McCusker, executive director of the downtown association. “Maybe this is COVID-related. Maybe we didn’t approach the right groups at the right time. But we will work on that, and have a more successful event next year.”

Downtown and Rotary leaders have said they’re tentatively planning to host the event in June, when greater lead time, and more outreach, could spell a more successful festival.

Before the move to postpone Celebration on the Basin, organizers were gearing up for an event jam-packed with entertainment, including live music from the Highway Poets and Petaluma’s favorite downtown busker, Petaluma Pete. The festival was also set to feature a beer garden with offerings from Bear Republic, Bella Snow and Peregrine Ranch, among others, and local staples Starlight Dogs and Mariapilar Creamery (formerly Mariposa Creamery) were among the festival’s many food vendors. All of it, McCusker said, was set to revolve around a slate of river games.

Jeff Mayne, Petaluma Downtown Association board member and member of the Rotary Club, said he thought the specter of a surging coronavirus heightened anxiety for many about gathering in larger groups, causing ticket sales and sign-ups to suffer, particularly for a new event like Celebration on the Basin.

“I think this event was well-received by just about everybody who heard about it,” Mayne said. “I think that the concern emerging from COVID over a new and large event … I don’t think the publicity was as strong as it might have been without COVID.”

The Petaluma Downtown Association and Sunrise Rotary have for nearly two years been deprived of much of their event-based fundraiser revenue due to coronavirus-related restrictions. The Celebration on the Basin, although not directly tied to the expected wind-down of the pandemic, had promised some light at the end of the tunnel for both organizations.

“Certainly the fun aspect of that is something long overdue coming out of COVID, and in that sense, it’s very disappointing to not be able to do it,” Mayne said.

But the looming threat of moving forward with an event that appeared to be a money loser caused the groups to pull out at the last minute, McCusker said.

“My heart sank. My heart’s hurting on this one,” McCusker said. “I think river tourism is returning well. We’ve got a beautiful location downtown. This was about celebrating it for our local community.”

The decision to pivot away from the inaugural Celebration on the Basin event comes a little more than a week after the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds on Aug. 7 hosted the Petaluma Music Festival, the city’s first major outdoor gathering since coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

That event, at which organizers abandoned plans to verify vaccination status, was lightly attended compared to past festivals, McCusker said, casting greater worry over the fate of the river festival.

“I was concerned on that day. I worked it,” McCusker said. “I’ve never seen it so lightly attended.”

Although she wouldn’t entirely blame Celebration on the Basin’s lack of signups or pre-sale tickets on coronavirus-related anxiety, McCusker said it likely has had at least some impact. She added that suspending the event – a first for her in her 17 years – is not a reflection on the downtown association’s partnership with the Sunrise Rotary.

“We were trying to create an event during extraordinary times,” McCusker said. “Timing is everything. Now we’ve got a longer run at it, and hopefully it will come back bigger and better.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.