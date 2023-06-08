Petaluma’s mobile home reform fight is about a lot more than rent control

The 2.5-hour discussion at Petaluma’s city council meeting Monday, packed with older mobile homeowners and lasting well into the evening, resembled a number of public hearings that have taken place recently around Sonoma County.

Petaluma, with its seven mobile home parks containing about 870 lots, is the latest to update its almost 30-year-old law governing mobile home parks.

Stricter rent control limits on the spaces below residents’ mobile homes went into effect in Santa Rosa this January and Windsor finalizing its own restrictions the following month.

In each instance, like in Petaluma, the moves followed months of advocacy by mobile homeowners testifying to the struggle of keeping up with rising rents.

In all these places, mobile home parks are predominantly populated by seniors, many of whom are low-income and dependent on Social Security payments that have failed to keep pace over time with the Consumer Price Index (CPI). That’s the measure of prices for goods and services that dictates annual rent increases for mobile home parks in many jurisdictions.

Now, rent in Santa Rosa can only be raised each year by 70% of the CPI with a 4% cap, the tightest limits in the county, followed closely by Windsor. Rohnert Park already had comparably tight rent control.

“If it was a potential there, we wanted Petaluma to show that we mattered just as much,” said Jodi Johnson, a resident of Youngstown Senior Mobile Home Park, who is part of a coalition of mobile homeowners pushing for stronger protections.

Monday in Petaluma, where rent hikes are tied to 100% of the CPI with a 6% cap, officials signaled a desire to follow suit in an effort to ensure older residents living on the edge stay housed – an increasing concern in a state and region grappling with few affordable housing options and a growing rate of older homeless people.

“There’s a concern where our elderly – which is mobile home parks elderly living on Social Security – become homeless.” Petaluma Council member John Shribbs said during the meeting.

“That is our No. 1 issue we need to solve.”

Indeed in early May, the city council adopted a top-10 list of goals and priorities that included strengthening its mobile home ordinance.

Proposals by park owners to set up rental assistance programs to best target those most in need have yet to sway mobile homeowners or officials.

The concerns I’ve heard in Petaluma from mobile home and park owners mirror those that came up in Santa Rosa and Windsor. Some residents describe foregoing heat or turning to food banks to keep expenses down -- experiencing stress that exacerbates health problems and a fear of having nowhere else to go.

Park owners argue that lowering rents will lead to inflated sale prices for mobile homes themselves, limiting affordability for those buying into mobile homes.

They, too, describe growing costs and expenses to operate and maintain mobile home communities and warn of an inability under proposed policy reforms to keep parks profitable and in good condition.

“You have to let the mobile homeowners get a reasonable return so they can make improvements to the community and the housing supply,” said Bill Feeney, who has owned the Cottages of Petaluma mobile home park since 2001.

In that time, he said, he has heavily invested in improving the park and its amenities and added 100 mobile homes.

Further restrictions, park owners have cautioned, could lead to a violation of their right to a fair return and trigger a lengthy and expensive arbitration process established under mobile home laws.

To date, park owners have yet to formally submit such a challenge in Santa Rosa since its updated ordinance went into effect.

A fight about more than rent control

The proposed changes to Petaluma’s mobile home ordinance go beyond the typical rent control debate. Many of the recommendations proposed by staff deal with improved transparency and accountability when it comes to park owners’ management and residents’ rights.

At the end of 2021, an arbitration took place when new owners of the Youngstown mobile home park tried to raise rents by 40%. They lost that lost that bid, but during the process, Johnson, as a resident advocate, realized just how many residents didn’t understand the extent of their protections under the law or accepted terms they didn’t fully understand.

“It shouldn’t be so hard for us to find out the reality of what our rights are,” Johnson said. “We have to become our own advocates.”

When Shawn Powell moved into Youngstown in 2019, her space rent was $950 per month. But instead of a 12-month lease, she signed a longer-term one, which, under state law, have historically been exempt from local rent control.