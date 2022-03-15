Pete Davidson to join next Blue Origin space flight

“Saturday Night Live” actor Pete Davidson will travel to the edge of space next week on the next Blue Origin spaceflight, the company said Monday.

Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos, said Monday that it would launch its fourth flight with human passengers March 23. Davidson will be one of six passengers on the company’s New Shepard rocket for its 20th flight.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the richest people in the world, was a passenger on the company’s first flight with humans on board last July. Earlier that month, another private spaceflight company, Virgin Galactic, took its founder, Richard Branson, to the edge of space and back.

Davidson, 28, joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 2014. He has also appeared in movies, including the 2020 semiautobiographical film “The King of Staten Island.” He could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

A Blue Origin spokesperson said Monday that Davidson would fly as “an honorary guest,” while the other five passengers were paying customers. The spokesperson did not say how much the others had been charged to join the flight.

Davidson will be the latest celebrity passenger to travel to the edge of space with Blue Origin.

In October, “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to travel to space and cross the Kármán line, the widely recognized boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space that is about 62 miles above the planet’s surface. Shatner shared the New Shepard rocket with three other passengers on a mission that lasted about 10 minutes.

In December, Michael Strahan, the “Good Morning America” co-host, joined a Blue Origin flight with five others.

The flight carrying Davidson is scheduled to lift off from Blue Origin’s launch site in West Texas at 8:30 a.m. local time. In addition to Davidson, the flight will have five other passengers: Marty Allen, Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen and George Nield, Blue Origin said Monday.

Allen is a former CEO of Party America, a party supply chain of stores. Marc Hagle is the president and CEO of Tricor International, a residential and commercial property development company. Sharon Hagle founded the nonprofit group SpaceKids Global. Kitchen is a professor of the practice of strategy and entrepreneurship at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Nield is the president of Commercial Space Technologies. From 2008 to 2018, he was associate administrator for commercial space transportation at the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency that regulates commercial launches like Blue Origin’s.