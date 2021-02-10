Subscribe

Petroleum spills into San Francisco Bay at Chevron refinery

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 10, 2021, 7:40AM
Updated 3 hours ago

RICHMOND — Crews are working to clean up a 600-gallon (2,271-liter) petroleum spill in San Francisco Bay near the wharf at Chevron’s oil refinery in Richmond, authorities said Wednesday.

The spill was discovered at 3 p.m. Tuesday when a sheen was observed on the water, according to a statement from federal, state and local agencies and Chevron.

“A pipeline near the wharf was shut down and the apparent source of the leak has been secured. The line in question is used to transport a variety of oil and products that are returned to the refinery for reprocessing,” the statement said.

The unified command statement did not identify the specific product or the amount that spilled.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said it was roughly 600 gallons (2,271 liters) of a petroleum and water mixture.

The unified command statement said 2,100 feet (640 meters) of containment boom was deployed around the spill site and three oil skimmers were working to remove the substance from the water.

No oil-covered animals had been observed but the public was urged to report any oiled wildlife they spot.

The spill response is being managed by Chevron, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, Contra Costa Health Services and the U.S. Coast Guard.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Sonoma County Gazette