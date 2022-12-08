More than 180 people came together at Pets Lifeline’s Sonoma adoption center on Dec. 2 for the nonprofit cat and dog shelter’s holiday gala, Miracle on 8th Street.

The event, which sold out in advance at $275 a ticket, raised $230,000 to help the nonprofit provide temporary shelter and adoption for cats and dogs as well as resources for local pet owners.

This was the second annual Miracle on 8th Street gala since Pets Lifeline moved into its expanded headquarters at 19686 Eighth St. E. in March 2021, according to CEO Nancy King.

“We love having our supporters come and share the new facility with us,” King said.

Adoptable cats and dogs were on display for the guests who enjoyed wine and holiday-themed cocktails like cranberry martinis and cinnamon whiskey sours before sitting down to a dinner catered by the girl & the fig.

A silent auction included experiences at Sonoma Valley wineries The Donum Estate and Repris Wines and a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

At the event, which also included a wildcat presentation, King spoke of the shelter’s work to unite local stray cats and dogs with forever homes, as well as its work to keep animals out of shelters, including free spay-and-neuter services, a free pet food pantry and financial aid to low-income pet owners for veterinary visits.

Friday night’s gala opened a weekend of holiday events at the shelter, including a breakfast and photos with Santa.

“We brought Santa in a fire truck and we had a bunch of 3- to 7-year-old kids screaming like it was The Rolling Stones,“ King said of Saturday’s breakfast. “We’re always looking for ways to connect with the community and especially teach the kids compassion for all living things.”

For more information, go to petslifeline.org.