PetSmart to pay $1.4 million to resolve overcharges in 8 counties, including Sonoma

Sonoma County and seven other counties across California resolved a civil law enforcement complaint alleging PetSmart falsely advertised and overcharged customers.

The nationwide retail chain will pay $1.4 million in penalties, restitution and costs for the statewide investigation, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

It was the result of a complaint filed in Santa Cruz County Superior Court by prosecutors from Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Marin, San Diego, Santa Cruz and Ventura counties.

“We are committed to prosecuting pricing violations and ensuring that businesses charge customers accurately and in compliance with California law,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement.

“Consumers should always watch as items are scanned at the register and check receipts to verify that they are charged the lowest advertised or posted price for items.”

Sonoma County PetSmarts are located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma.

The District Attorney’s Office didn’t specify the extent of overcharges in the area.

An injunction is in place to prevent PetSmart from “engaging in false or misleading advertising and charging an amount greater than the lowest price posted for an item,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The chain also needs to implement audit and price accuracy procedures statewide for three years to ensure it falls into compliance with pricing accuracy requirements. This includes notifying customers of their right to be charged the lowest advertised price for an item on sale.

Locally, stores were inspected by the Weights and Measures Division of the Sonoma County Office of Agriculture.

Sonoma County’s three PetSmart locations had a combined total of five failed inspections in the previous year, county data shows.

During a re-inspection in April 2022, PetSmart in Rohnert Park overcharged $34.10 on a receipt for eight items totaling $644.61, according to the county.

Over the past year, the department’s inspections found 232 businesses in Sonoma County, or 36% of those inspected, were overcharging customers — representing a 10% increase from the prior years.

