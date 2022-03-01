Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is far less effective in ages 5-11 than in older children, study finds

The coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is much less effective in preventing infection in children ages 5 to 11 than in older adolescents or adults, according to a large new set of data collected by health officials in New York state — a finding that has deep ramifications for these children and their parents.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID shot authorized for that age group in the United States. It still prevents severe illness in the children but offers virtually no protection against infection, even within a month after full immunization, the data, which were collected during the omicron surge, suggest.

The sharp drop in the vaccine’s performance in young children may stem from the fact that they receive one-third the dose given to older children and adults, researchers and federal officials who have reviewed the data said.

The findings, which were posted online Monday, come on the heels of clinical trial results indicating that the vaccine fared poorly in children ages 2 to 4, who received an even smaller dose.

Other studies have shown the vaccine was not powerfully protective against infection with the omicron variant in adults, either.

“It’s disappointing, but not entirely surprising, given this is a vaccine developed in response to an earlier variant,” said Eli Rosenberg, deputy director for science at the New York State Department of Health, who led the study. “It looks very distressing to see this rapid decline, but it’s again all against omicron.”

Still, he and other public health experts said they recommend the shot for children given the protection against severe disease shown even in the new data set.

In their study, Rosenberg and his colleagues analyzed data from 852,384 newly fully vaccinated children ages 12 to 17 and 365,502 children ages 5 to 11 between Dec. 13, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022, the height of the omicron surge.

The vaccine’s effectiveness against hospitalization declined to 73% from 85% in the older children. In the younger children, effectiveness dropped to 48% from 100%. But because few children were hospitalized, these estimates have wide margins of error.

The numbers for protection from infection are more reliable. Vaccine effectiveness against infection in the older children decreased to 51% from 66%. But in the younger children, it dropped sharply to just 12% from 68%.