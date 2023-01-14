Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has reversed course and granted yet another reprieve for a 120-foot ponderosa pine in Mendocino County’s Potter Valley that a group of advocates earlier this week pledged to chain themselves to.

For the past two weeks, activists have gathered to pray around three tree, located on a 186-acre private ranch along Ridgeway Highway, in attempts to save it from being cut down.

The group’s concern is for a pair of bald eagles that have occupied the tree’s nest. The birds returned earlier this month to claim the nest and now are exhibiting mating behavior, said Peter Galvin, director of programs at the Center for Biological Diversity, an Arizona-based nonprofit known for its animal advocacy.

But the utility agreed Thursday to not cut down the tree amid negotiations with the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians and environmental groups.

“After being notified this past week that eagles are in the vicinity of the Potter Valley tree, PG&E is pausing on vegetation management that would impact their nest,” Megan McFarland, a spokesperson for PG&E, said Friday evening via email. “We will work closely with the U.S. Department of Fish and Game on a resolution once the eagles are no longer in the area.”

PG&E had obtained the necessary permit to remove the tree, which the utility considers a fire danger, and intended to cut it down by Sunday, the last day to legally remove the pine before the start of a seven-month period when bald eagle nesting sites are protected from timber cutting because of breeding season, McFarland said.

PG&E’s permit allowed it to cut down a tree with an inactive nest, but the return of the eagles complicated matters, Galvin said.

“The true solution is to de-energize the line; PG&E says the solution is to cut down the tree. We say this is a unique situation that requires a unique solution,” he said.

