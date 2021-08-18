PG&E aiming to restore power to Sonoma County customers who had power cut by Thursday

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials on Wednesday said the utility was aiming to restore power by Thursday evening for nearly 2,000 Sonoma County homes and businesses that were cut off from electricity in a preemptive shutdown due to high fire danger.

PG&E shut off power Tuesday evening in portions of 18 California counties, including to more than 14,000 customers in the North Bay. It was the utility’s first widespread power shutdown of the year, aimed at reducing the risk of electric equipment sparking wildfires as gusty winds and dry vegetation created dangerous fire conditions.

The conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning beginning Tuesday night. It was set to expire at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, but weather officials announced just before noon that the warning had been canceled because the wind had died down.

In Sonoma County, wind gusts reached 30 mph on Oak Ridge, Middle Peak and other high-elevation areas on Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest winds in the Bay Area were recorded in Napa County, with gusts up to 50 mph on Mt. St. Helena on Tuesday evening, said meteorologist Brooke Bingaman.

By Wednesday morning, wind gusts had begun to subside across the Bay Area, Bingaman said. Forecasters were expecting winds to pick up again Wednesday night, but gusts were not expected to reach the speeds recorded on Tuesday, she said.

PG&E cut power for about 1,800 customers in Sonoma County beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The affected areas included neighborhoods east of Geyserville; near Lake Sonoma; on Sonoma Mountain and east of Highway 12 near the border between Napa and Sonoma counties.

The power had not been switched back on for any of those neighborhoods Wednesday morning, said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

PG&E plans to begin inspecting its power lines after the windy conditions subside Wednesday afternoon, according to Contreras. When lines are deemed safe, power will be restored.

Contreras said the utility is aiming to have power restored to all affected customers by Thursday evening.

In Lake County, PG&E cut power for 4,760 of its customers. In Mendocino County, 154 customers were affected by shutdowns. In Napa County, 6,849 customers lost power.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.