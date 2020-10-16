PG&E begins restoring power to 1,700 Sonoma County customers left in the dark by planned power shut-off

On Friday morning, PG&E began the process of restoring electricity to the 1,700 Sonoma County customers affected by a planned power shut-off to prevent the utility’s equipment from sparking wildfires due to the fire weather conditions.

Crews received the all-clear before to start inspecting power lines before 10 a.m., a utility spokeperson said. PG&E aims restore power within 12 daylight hours after inspections begin.

The utility cut electricity to 53,000 customers throughout Northern California, including a total of 6,700 customers in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Sonoma County’s unincorporated areas bore the brunt of the local outages, including sections east of Cloverdale and parts of Asti, Geyserville and the Porter Creek area near Calistoga Road, as well around Kenwood and Glen Ellen.

About 100 customers in the city of Sonoma also were unplugged. View a map of outage areas here.