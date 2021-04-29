Subscribe

PG&E conducting helicopter surveys of gas pipelines in Sonoma County this week

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2021, 5:31PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Seeing more helicopters overhead than usual?

PG&E is using low-flying helicopters and other aircraft this week to conduct aerial surveys of gas transmission pipelines in the North Bay, according to a news release from the utility.

A Lasen helicopter will fly as low as 300 to 500 feet above Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties, as well as Vallejo, during the inspections, which use technology to detect gas leaks and other safety concerns.

The helicopter will fly between the Hayward Executive Airport and the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Sunday, the release said.

The helicopter’s pilot and an observer will document any issues on a GPS-enabled tablet.

Three other airplanes are flying 7,000 to 9,000 feet above ground to inspect gas transmission pipelines in the North Bay. These planes will leave from the Buchanan Airfield in Concord.

A pilot and two observers in these planes will document the pipelines and check for any safety hazards.

