PG&E customers could receive $91 credit

Pacific Gas & Electric residential customers could receive an annual automatic credit this year of as much as $91, the utility has announced.

The California Public Utilities Commission approved distributing the California Climate Credit as soon as possible, instead of the annual April time frame.

The credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. PG&E administered the credit to help reduce customer energy bills. It offsets higher than normal natural gas and electricity bills, which have been increasing due to higher demand and tighter natural gas supplies on the West Coast.

For natural gas residential customers, the credit will be $52.78, and for electric residential customers, the credit will be $38.39. Customers who receive both services will receive a total credit of $91.17.

“PG&E recognizes our responsibility to serve our customers safely and reliably while keeping their energy bills as low as possible. With the price PG&E pays for natural gas rising this year, this credit is great news for PG&E customers, who are likely noticing higher than average bills,” said Vincent Davis, PG&E’s vice president of Customer Operations and Enablement.

California requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board. The California Climate Credit is customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program.