PG&E equipment blamed for Mosquito Fire, California’s largest wildfire in 2022, in lawsuit

Pacific Gas and Electric equipment is again in the crosshairs, blamed in a new lawsuit for igniting the destructive Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County.

The Mosquito Fire has so far charred nearly 80,000 acres. The troubled utility which was found criminally responsible for its equipment’s role in a series of wildfires including 2018’s Camp Fire that leveled much of the town of Paradise and remains the deadliest in California history, is again being accused of putting dollars over public safety.

“The utility company continues to put profit over the safety in the countless fires that they have caused or been associated with,” attorney Gerald Singleton said in a statement announcing the suit filed in San Francisco Superior Court.

The suit’s multitude of plaintiffs are El Dorado and Placer County residents who lost homes and were chased from the blaze.

Attorneys allege PG&E is responsible for destruction and damage of personal property and possessions, mental anguish, loss of business income and other damages.

“The damage done to several counties by PG&E was entirely avoidable with their knowledge and expertise as electrical service providers,” Singleton added.

PG&E officials on Sept. 8 said investigators had placed caution tape around a company transmission pole near the spot where the fire broke out. The utility said it had not noticed anything abnormal at the pole but filed a report with the California Public Utilities Commission. The report is required by law, but PG&E said it had filed the document “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Mosquito Fire, the largest burning in California, began near Oxbow Reservoir east of Foresthill in Placer County. The fire had blackened 76,781 acres as of Friday afternoon and is 60% contained. Nearly 80 structures are said to have been destroyed. More than 1,800 firefighters continue to battle the blaze.