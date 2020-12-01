PG&E: Equipment failure to blame for Rohnert Park power outage

Pacific Gas and Electric has restored power to all residents affected by an outage that began Monday around 5 p.m., said spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

Crews worked throughout the night to bring power back to homes and businesses in a broad area east of Highway 101. Contreras said they finished that work around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Workers had also located the site where the grid failed: an underground cable on Hudis Street in Rohnert Park. The cable will need to be replaced, Contreras said, and workers are still investigating what circumstances led to its failure.

“Because it is underground, it does take longer to determine the cause of an outage and repair,” she said. Unlike with power lines suspended by poles, “you can’t just look up.”

At its height, the outage affected 11,689 customers in Rohnert Park and beyond, including Sonoma State University. Crews had restored power to most of those addresses by 10:30 p.m. Monday, Contreras said.

